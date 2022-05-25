LNZ Capital LP Takes $17.33 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,329,000. Sempra makes up about 12.7% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,816. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.48.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

