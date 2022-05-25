Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, reaching $447.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

