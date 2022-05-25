Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer Sells 8,000 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) Director Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $62,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Rock Soffer sold 7,500 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $60,450.00.

NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Longeveron Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,341.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGVN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 45.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

