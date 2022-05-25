Lonking Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $1.35 (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Lonking has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $13.83.
