Lonking Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $1.35 (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Lonking has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

