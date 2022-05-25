Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 16,558 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $142,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. 7,972,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 220.62, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

