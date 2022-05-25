Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $587.52 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 5.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $587,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $250.32. 2,572,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average is $286.36. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

