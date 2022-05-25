Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 307 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $4,078,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.34. 2,987,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,489. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

