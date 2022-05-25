Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 5,318 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $548.08. 832,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.39. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $509.55 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

