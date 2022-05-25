Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $73,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.31 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

