Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 40,168 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,168 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $318,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.