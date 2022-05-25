Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,809 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $178,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.09. 2,037,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

