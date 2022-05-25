Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.55. 3,943,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,017. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.