Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.84.

LOW stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.55. 3,943,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,017. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

