LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.58.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

