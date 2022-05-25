Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Director Michael J. Mardy Purchases 2,000 Shares

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 2,000 shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $23,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
