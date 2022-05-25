Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.89

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.89 and traded as low as $126.64. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 22,823 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78.
About Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Group (MQBKY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.