Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.96

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $9.00. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5,008 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
