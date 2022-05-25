Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.71 ($2.90).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

LON MKS traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 132.93 ($1.67). 14,119,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,098. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.33.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

