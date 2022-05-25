Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.83.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
