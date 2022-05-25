MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.