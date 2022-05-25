Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,982. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,985. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.