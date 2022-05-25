Maven Securities LTD Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. 2,018,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.74.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

