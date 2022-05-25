Maven Securities LTD Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,400 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.14% of Ferroglobe worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 92,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.