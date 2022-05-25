Maven Securities LTD Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. 576,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

