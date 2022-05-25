Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 43,772 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,581. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.