Maven Securities LTD Sells 178,650 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,650 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises about 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.12% of PNM Resources worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 395,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.