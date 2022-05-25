Maven Securities LTD Sells 20,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 988.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 543,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,163. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.