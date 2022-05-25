Maven Securities LTD Sells 94,227 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,227 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,797. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

