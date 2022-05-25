Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 1,183,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

