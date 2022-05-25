Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 1,183,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.
Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
