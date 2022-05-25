Maven Securities LTD Trims Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 476,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.