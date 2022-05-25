Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 131,737 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 486.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,737 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 2,125,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,068. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

