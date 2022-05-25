Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $177,000 Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,002. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 149.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

