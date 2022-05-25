Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME remained flat at $$79.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

