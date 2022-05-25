Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $278,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 884,066 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591,755 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $11,353,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,314,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 536,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,286. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.