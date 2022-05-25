Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $44.34 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 401.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,721 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.79.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 75,583,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,454,227. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.75. The firm has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.