Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $66.67 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.32% of MGM Resorts International worth $66,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 6,583,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

