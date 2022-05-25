Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $9.75 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.08% of Caribou Biosciences worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. 683,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $487.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.23.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBU. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

