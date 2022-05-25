Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.60% of LPL Financial worth $76,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.31. 1,097,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.13. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

