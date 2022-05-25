Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 795,962 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 795,962 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $135,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,248,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,814,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

