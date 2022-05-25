Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 61,290 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

NYSE:SBH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 2,103,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,836. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

