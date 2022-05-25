Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 90,487 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90,487 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $202,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,968,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,690,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

