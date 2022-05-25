Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,484 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 262,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

