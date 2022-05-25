Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 21.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.00 and last traded at C$38.00. 178,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 102,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.