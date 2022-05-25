Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 21.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.00 and last traded at C$38.00. 178,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 102,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.32.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.34.
About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)
Recommended Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.