Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (MXMTY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.