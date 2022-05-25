McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,165 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

