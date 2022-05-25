Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.81 and traded as low as C$8.07. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.37, with a volume of 95,722 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$251.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80.

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.17 million. Research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9133333 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.