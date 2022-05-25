Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.54. 189,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,415. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.