MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 232000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market cap of C$10.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)
