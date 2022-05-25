Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 752,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,051,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

