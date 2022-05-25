Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

MBCN opened at $24.63 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

